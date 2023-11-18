Inmate escapes from Mississippi sheriff’s office job site Published 12:03 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate walked away from the job site near the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

The department identified the inmate as Kelli Palermo and noted she is suspected of changing out of her uniform into grey sweatpants with pink and red stripes, a blue raincoat or hoodie, and a white undershirt. She is 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair.

“We will take this opportunity to remind everyone who may know escapee Palermo,” the department noted, “aiding a felon in his/her escape or concealment will make you a criminal too. Just don’t do it. Call 911. Our deputies remain on the search for fugitive Kelli Palmero throughout the evening hours and into the night.

“We will not rest until she is apprehended!”