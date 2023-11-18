Mississippi Skies: Bumpy weather with tornadoes possible early in the week with rain becoming likely Published 11:49 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

As people across Mississippi enjoy a gorgeous day Sunday, spending a few minutes to check on those dormant severe weather kits wouldn’t be a bad idea.

The forecast involving the front we’ve been watching the past few days is starting to come more into focus.

For central and southern Mississippi, the National Weather Service offered this statement:

“A storm system moving through the region early next week will bring a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms to the forecast area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Damaging wind and tornadoes are the main threats. It is time to review your severe weather and tornado preparedness plans as we are in our fall severe weather season.”

And, for coastal Mississippi:

“Slight risk of severe weather Monday into Monday night. Isolated to scattered severe storms forecast with the highest threat Monday night across all of Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. The highest threat will be along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and localized street flooding in poorly drained areas will all be possible. Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plan including knowing where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter. Also have multiple ways to receive warnings and remain weather aware over the coming days.”

The chances for severe weather are Levels 1 and 2. Although low on the 1 to 5 scale, we are also looking at the possibility of some decent rain chances Monday night and Tuesday.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving should be cool and sunny.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 66. Becoming cloudy in the evening with showers possible overnight. Low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 66. Becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers possible overnight. Low of 44.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then sunny with a high of 70. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 47.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 72. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 53.