Mississippi Skies: Next week’s severe weather potential upgraded, expanded Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday will begin a gorgeous weekend across the Magnolia State. Although most of the state will be mostly cloudy in the morning, skies will clear gradually throughout the morning, leaving sunny skies behind. Temperatures will be cooler for most of us.

After another gorgeous day on Sunday, Monday will be a day of transition. As we discussed yesterday, we’re watching a strong cold front moving southward. The Level 2 severe potential now includes most of the state and the timing has changed a few hours later, mainly Monday night into Tuesday. We’re watching models for specifics, but right now, it seems like all modes of severe weather will be possible, including a tornado or two.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 62. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 35.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Becoming clear with a high of 66. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 36.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 71. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 42.

Gulf Coast

Fog and clouds in the morning, then becoming sunny with a high of 74. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 46.