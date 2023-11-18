Mississippi triple homicide update: Three dead from gunshots, including unborn baby Published 12:07 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

A November 10 triple homicide has been confirmed by a Mississippi police department. Three dead bodies were found after a passerby called in a car crash.

According to the Tunica Police Department, preliminary autopsy reports came back late this week. Killed were Steven Dewayne Burts, 23, of Dundee; Deshun Montarrio Isabell, 24, of Tunica; Tednequa Tenice Moore, 25, of Robinsonville.

Isabell was shot but died from the car crash.

Burts, the driver, was shot multiple times.

Moore was shot. She was pregnant at the time she was killed, so capital murder will be considered.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.