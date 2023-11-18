Mississippi’s Erin Napier partners with Salvation Army Published 12:05 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

The Salvation Army is excited to partner with Erin Napier, co-host of a national home renovation series and co-owner of the Laurel Mercantile Scent Library, to feature a limited-edition Christmas candle: Season of Hope. Launched earlier this month, the candle aims to raise awareness for the organization’s efforts to meet the needs of vulnerable communities.

Named for the hope that The Salvation Army and its supporters bring to those in need by providing countless services to others in need, the candle is the newest addition to Scent Library’s beautiful collection.

“It is such an honor to release this candle in collaboration with The Salvation Army,” said Napier. “This scent is very personal to me — it reminds me of the hope and comfort I felt in my home as a child during the holiday season making orange and clove pomanders with my mama. It’s a feeling that every child and family deserves to have this holiday season. Whether you’re able to donate or volunteer at your local Red Kettle, every small act of generosity helps The Salvation Army make this holiday bright for your neighbors in need.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Donations to Red Kettles in the United States support those in need through sheltering, after-school programs, addiction recovery programs, summer camps, disaster assistance, and many other social services year-round. Funds raised through the campaign allow The Salvation Army to continue serving nearly 24 million people annually through nearly 7,000 centers of operation across the country.

“Christmas should be a magical time of year, but for many, it means facing difficult decisions like the need to put food on the table or keep the lights on instead of placing presents under the tree,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “Support from the public and dedicated partners like Erin and Ben Napier is critical to providing love and hope to families in need this Christmas.”

All candles from Scent Library are designed by Napier, who takes pride in creating each with a unique scent. The limited-edition Season of Hope candle consists of an 11-ounce, natural, nontoxic soy wax blend that releases an aroma of citrus and clove that embodies the scent of the season.

“The fragrances in the Season of Hope candle take me back to childhood holidays making pomanders with my mother,” said Napier. “The smell of cloves and oranges is so unique, and I hope this scent becomes a hopeful, comforting, and peaceable part of the Christmas season for your family as we all turn our attention to those around us in need of a little help.”

The Season of Hope candle is available for a limited time at scentlibrary.com and laurelmercantile.com or in-store at Scent Library at 314 W. Oak St., Laurel, MS 39440. Candles are also available at select Dillard’s locations across the country.

To learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army support those in need this holiday season, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.