Warrant issued for man in connection with Mississippi shooting death Published 11:54 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

Vicksburg police have issued a warrant for a Warren County man in connection with the Friday night shooting death of a Vicksburg woman.

Mario Cortez Bailey is charged in the warrant with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders who was found in her car in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road about 9:44 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with Bailey.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call Vicksburg police Sgt. Nick Carter or Investigator Jerrold Hayes at the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.