Man suspected of killing Mississippi woman found dead in her car Friday arrested

The man suspected of killing a Mississippi woman in Eagle Lake has been arrested.

Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, of Eagle Lake, Mississippi, was arrested Sunday morning at the Vicksburg Police Department.

He was sought on a warrant for first-degree murder related to the death of 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders, which occurred on Friday.

Sanders was found in her car in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road at about 9:44 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police said Sanders was involved in a relationship with Bailey.

Bailey was being held without bond.