Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe risk upgraded, tornadoes now likely Published 8:18 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service offices covering Mississippi have upgraded our upcoming severe weather risk to a Level 3 out of 5. The increase in risk level comes from an increasing tornado and damaging wind threat.

The greatest risk stretches from Yazoo City to Vicksburg to Natchez, including other Mississippi River region communities; Jackson, Brandon, Madison, and Clinton; Brookhaven, McComb, and Magee; and Columbia, Hattiesburg, and Laurel.

The risk begins about 4 p.m. along the Mississippi River, 7 p.m. for the I-55 corridor, and 10 p.m. for the I-59 corridor.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night,” a statement from the National Weather Service in Jackson reads. “For areas along and south of I-20, damaging winds up to 70 mph along with some strong tornadoes are possible. Elsewhere, damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible. It is time to review your severe weather and tornado preparedness plans as we are in our fall severe weather season.”

Levels 1, 2, and 3 risks cover the Gulf Coast.

“Slight to Enhanced risk of severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expecting scattered to numerous severe storms, especially for areas across southwestern Mississippi with isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds and large hail possible. Stay weatheraware. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter,” the NWS office for New Orleans posted.

Finally, Levels 1 and 2 cover northern Mississippi with the same risks at a smaller level.