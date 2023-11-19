Mississippi Skies: Severe weather expected to begin Monday afternoon Published 11:09 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

With months of recent drought conditions, some people may forget we are in the middle of our secondary severe weather season. That, plus so many schools are out this week for Thanksgiving, can create a dangerous situation with our approaching severe weather risk.

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service offices covering Mississippi have upgraded our upcoming severe weather risk to a Level 3 out of 5. The increase in risk level comes from an increasing tornado and damaging wind threat.

The greatest risk stretches from Yazoo City to Vicksburg to Natchez, including other Mississippi River region communities; Jackson, Brandon, Madison, and Clinton; Brookhaven, McComb, and Magee; and Columbia, Hattiesburg, and Laurel.

The risk begins about 4 p.m. along the Mississippi River, 7 p.m. for the I-55 corridor, and 10 p.m. for the I-59 corridor.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night,” a statement from the National Weather Service in Jackson reads. “For areas along and south of I-20, damaging winds up to 70 mph along with some strong tornadoes are possible. Elsewhere, damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible. It is time to review your severe weather and tornado preparedness plans as we are in our fall severe weather season.”

Levels 1, 2, and 3 risks cover the Gulf Coast.

“Slight to Enhanced risk of severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expecting scattered to numerous severe storms, especially for areas across southwestern Mississippi with isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds and large hail possible. Stay weather aware. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where your safe place is in the event you need to take shelter,” the NWS office for New Orleans posted.

Finally, Levels 1 and 2 cover northern Mississippi with the same threats at a reduced risk.

Although the severe risks end Tuesday, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with some rain and drizzle possible the rest of the week. It looks like our next statewide sunny day will be Saturday.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible during the day with showers becoming likely in the evening. A thunderstorm is also possible in the late afternoon and evening with an isolated severe storm possible. High of 66. More showers and storms possible overnight. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour with a low of 51.

Central Mississippi

A shower or two during the day, then showers becoming likely in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms, some possibly severe, are also possible. High of 70 and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. More showers are likely with severe storms possible overnight. Low of 57 with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Showers with severe thunderstorms possible. High of 72 with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. More showers and possibly severe storms overnight. Low of 60 with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. High of 74. More showers and storms overnight. A storm or two could be severe. Low of 65.