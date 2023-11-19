Motorcyclist killed in crash after leading Mississippi police on 100 mph chase Published 6:37 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after a high-speed chase with Mississippi law enforcement ended with a crash.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the crash occurred near Highway 39 in Lauderdale County.

William Noah Jenkins, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Jenkins reportedly was driving a motorcycle when a Meridian Police officer attempted to stop Jenkins for reckless driving.

Jenkins then reportedly led police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

During the chase, Jenkins crashed into the back of a car that pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

Jenkins reportedly ran from a Lauderdale County Sheriff deputy the night before.