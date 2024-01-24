$10 billion project with 1,000 new jobs for Mississippi expected to be announced by governor Published 8:31 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ask legislators to approve incentives for a large economic development project.

The Republican said Tuesday on social media that he will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce a special legislative to finalize a project “that will shatter records by billions of dollars.”

WJTV News in Jackson reports that Reeves is expected to call for a special session to finalize a $10 billion economic development project in Madison County, that will create 1,000 jobs. The project would be the single-largest capital investment in state history.

“This is a massive moment for Mississippi,” Reeves wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He did not provide details about the project.

Legislators met in a special session last week and approved incentives for a plant that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. It will be in Marshall County in northern Mississippi, near the Tennessee state line.