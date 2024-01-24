$100 million mega sports complex announced for one of Mississippi’s newest cities Published 6:10 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A $100 million mega sports complex with everything from indoor basketball, volleyball and pickleball to swimming pools, restaurants and a hotel is being planned for one of Mississippi’s newest cities.

On Tuesday, the City of Gluckstadt announced that 828 Sports Ventures and Turn Key Properties have entered into an official land agreement on a 43-acre site for the future home of the proposed $100 million travel sports destination Gluckstadt MegaDome Sports Complex.

The acquired land belonging to Canton Academy alumni and Gluckstadt residents, Stuart and Katie Warren, owners of Turn Key Properties in Madison, Mississippi, is located near I-55/I-20 corridor and will be the future home of a sports complex which will include a multitude of indoor courts (basketball, volleyball, pickleball), fields (football, baseball, softball), swimming pools, meeting space, on-site hotel, unique Mississippi-curated restaurants, just to name a few of the amenities.

In the United States, sports tourism has become a $91.8 billion industry with research and financial projection data showing that the Gluckstadt MegaDome is expected to create upwards of $50 million in annual economic impact for the Gluckstadt community, as well as the central Mississippi region as a whole. With its unique geographic advantage and ability to connect millions of travel sports athletes and their families, all within a six-hour drive time from all the major Southern markets of Alabama, Arkansas,

Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, central Mississippi will surely benefit from the trickle-down spending of these sports tourists.

…

…

828 Sports Ventures brings a combined 50-plus years of professional experience between Chief Executive Officer and renowned NBA certified player agent, DeAngelo Simmons and Mississippi-native and longtime private equity investment executive and Chief Investment Officer, Larry Fortune, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Williams and Director of Sports Tourism, Don Staley.

Specifically, over the course of his career, Simmons has negotiated over $200 million in player contracts and Fortune has spent the last decade initiating sports complexes in similar growing areas of the country such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and more.

“On behalf of 828 Sports Ventures, DeAngelo Simmons, the Warren family and Turn Key Properties, this land agreement is a monumental step forward to bringing our vision of making the city of Gluckstadt, Mississippi the premiere sports tourism destination in the country,” Fortune said. He added, “None of this would be remotely possible without the unwavering support of Stuart and Katie Warren and Mayor Morrison, and for that we are forever grateful.”

After numerous meetings with the city of Gluckstadt Mayor, Walter C. Morrison IV, spanning over a year’s time, 828 Sports Ventures unveiled a comprehensive plan and execution strategy on the benefits and forecasted economic impact for the Gluckstadt community and the state of Mississippi. .

“In my continued conversations and communication with both Mr. Simmons, Mr. Fortune and 828 Sports Ventures, it is apparent that they possess the utmost passion and the necessary expertise to navigate a project of this size and I believe this project to be in the best interest of the city and people of Gluckstadt,” Morrison said.

The executives of 828 Sports Ventures and the Warrens are scheduled to speak and present pertinent details of the Gluckstadt MegaDome project in a Special Called Meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Gluckstadt, Mississippi in the BoardRoom at City Hall at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 25th, 2024.