Former Mississippi State baseball player to officiate Super Bowl Published 3:59 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Three years after a Mississippi woman became the first female to officiate a Super Bowl, now another person with strong Magnolia State ties will be officiating the big game on Feb. 11.

Former Mississippi State baseball player Brad Freeman has been selected to be part of the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVIII.

Freeman, a Memphis native now living in Oxford, played for the Bulldogs from 1995-1998.

Former Diamond Dawg Brad Freeman (1995-98) was selected to serve as the back judge on the Super Bowl officiating crew!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/bkaKe80ni9 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) January 23, 2024

He has been selected as the back judge for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

An NFL official since 2014, Freeman will officiate the game alongside crew chief Bill Vinovich, umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrick Holt, line judge Mark Perlman, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Allen Baynes, and replay official Mike Chase.

Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas became the Super Bowl’s first female referee in 2021.

With the officiating crew now set, fans will only have to wait a few more days to find out which teams will be playing in the Super Bowl. Battling for the AFC crown are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens (Sun, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.) while the last two teams standing in the NFC are the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers (Sun, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.).