Mississippi man sentenced to 21 years on drug charges Published 10:03 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A Moss Point man was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute over 112 grams of methamphetamine.

Ronald Charles Glaude, Jr. AKA “Bug”, 34, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, on February 22, 2019, law enforcement agents utilized a confidential informant to purchase a clear plastic bag containing a total package weight of approximately 112.5 grams of methamphetamine for $1600.00 from Glaude at a residence in Moss Point.

Glaude was indicted by a federal grand jury and he pled guilty on October 26, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Rebekah Day of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor- led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pascagoula Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.