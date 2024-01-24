Mississippi Skies: More severe weather, torrential rains possible Thursday Published 10:01 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Thursday is looking to be almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with more torrential rainfall and some gusty storms.

The difference Thursday is there is a small Level 2 in Mississippi that includes McComb and the smaller communities nearby until Thursday morning. There’s a medium risk for tornadoes in addition to all the other risks from thunderstorms. A Level 1 covers much of southern Mississippi with the same risk with less confidence.

Rainfall is again the main risk for the entire state, especially in an area stretching from Jackson to Natchez.

“Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will occur through Thursday,” a statement from the National Weather Service in Jackson reads. “Additional rainfall amounts of up to four inches, with storm total rainfall of eight to 10 inches, are possible across the area. This will lead to widespread flash flooding, roads closures, flooded structures being likely with water rescues possible across central to southwestern Mississippi. The rest of the region will see up to three inches of additional rainfall with locally higher amounts, with storm total rainfall of four to six inches possible. This will result in areas of flash flooding and the potential for road closures.”

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the day. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall and fog. High of 63. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 47.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms, mainly during the day. High of 68. A slight chance of a few showers or thunderstorms overnight with a low of 54.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong. Fog throughout the day. High of 70. Showers likely overnight with a storm possible. Low of 58.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 72. Thursday night, more showers and a few thunderstorms with a low of 59.