Capital murder arrest made after police find man partially clothed, stabbed to death at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 6:54 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

One man has been arrested for capital murder after another man was found partially clothed and stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Mississippi apartment complex.

Jackson. Police found DeAngelo Henderson, 57, brutally stabbed to death. Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Advantages Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Henmderson’s silver 2016 Mercedes was discovered missing.

Soon after, police officers found the car parked at the Crown Motel on Boling Street, where Quadriana Lyles located in one of the rooms and then taken into custody.

Lyles has been charged with capital murder in the case.

 

