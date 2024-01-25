Forget New Orleans … This Mississippi restaurant nominated for Most Outstanding Restaurant of the Year Published 10:02 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

If you want to visit one of the 20 restaurants nominated for Outstanding Restaurant for 2024, you will not be headed to New Orleans, Atlanta or Dallas.

You might be headed to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to sample the menu at Vestige Restaurant, an upscale restaurant with modern-American cuisine that serves farm-to-table dishes.

The restaurant at 715 Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs was listed as a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. The James Beards Awards are known as the “Oscars of the food world,” celebrating the country’s best chefs and restaurants of the year. The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system.

Chefs Alex Perry and Kumi Omori were among five finalists for the James Beard Award top chefs in the South region last year. Perry, the restaurant owner and executive chef, is a three-time nominee.

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The 2024 Restaurant and Chef semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories.

Here are the restaurants that were nominated for Outstanding Restaurant of the Year for 2024: