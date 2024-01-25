Mississippi Skies: Plenty more rain, storms on the way. Will we have any severe weather?

Published 9:29 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A flood watch remains for most of the state Friday as plenty more showers and storms are on the way.

Highs will remain in the 60s across the state with fog possible for most of us Friday morning. More storms and showers are expected Friday night.

Right now, we’re not under a risk for severe weather; however, both Level 1 and Level 2 risks cover most of the State of Alabama right up to our border. We’ll watch for any changes in potential for severe storms or tornadoes, especially in eastern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast.

North Mississippi

Fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 61. Showers likely overnight with a few thunderstorms possible. Low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Fog early. Cloudy with a shower or two in the afternoon. High of 65. Showers likely overnight with a thunderstorm possible. Low of 54.

South Mississippi

Showers are likely with a few thunderstorms possible. High of 68. More showers and storms overnight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible. High of 70. More showers and storms overnight. Low of 60.

