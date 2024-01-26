Head-on collision on rural Mississippi highway claims life of one man, injures another Published 2:06 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

A wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway has claimed the life of one man and injured another.

The two-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 583 in Walthall County.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Herman Magee, 61, of Tylertown, was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima north on Highway 583 when it collided with a 2003 Chevy Silverado traveling south, driven by Robert Henning, 51, also of Tylertown.

Magee died at the scene. Henning was taken to a Hattiesburg hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.