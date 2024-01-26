Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe weather risk begins overnight

Published 5:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The risk of severe weather we mentioned the past couple of days is arriving earlier than expected.

With the latest update from the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center, Mississippi could begin having some severe storms as early as 3 a.m. tonight.

A Level 1 risk covers eastern Mississippi and curves across to include Meridian, but south of Jackson and Vicksburg. Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, Prentiss, Picayune, Hattiesburg, and all points south towards the Gulf Coast are included.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat is expected to end by 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile/Pensacola handles a few of our southeastern counties. That weather office has highlighted a small region for having a higher risk for severe weather, including tornadoes. That graphic shows the highlighted area.

More News

New Mississippi alligator spring hunt will give hunters another shot at bagging gators in 2024

Head-on collision on rural Mississippi highway claims life of one man, injures another

Restorers of Mississippi antebellum mansion unearth proof of 70-year-old urban legend

Mississippi man charged with murder after reportedly killing boss, shooting co-worker on Florida work trip

Print Article