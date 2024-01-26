Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe weather risk begins overnight Published 5:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The risk of severe weather we mentioned the past couple of days is arriving earlier than expected.

With the latest update from the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center, Mississippi could begin having some severe storms as early as 3 a.m. tonight.

A Level 1 risk covers eastern Mississippi and curves across to include Meridian, but south of Jackson and Vicksburg. Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, Prentiss, Picayune, Hattiesburg, and all points south towards the Gulf Coast are included.

Isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat is expected to end by 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile/Pensacola handles a few of our southeastern counties. That weather office has highlighted a small region for having a higher risk for severe weather, including tornadoes. That graphic shows the highlighted area.