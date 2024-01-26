Mississippi Skies: Stormy weather arrives early Saturday with severe potential Published 8:22 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Saturday will begin with the potential for some strong storms, especially in the southern region of the Magnolia State.

A Level 1 risk covers eastern Mississippi and curves across to include Meridian, but south of Jackson and Vicksburg. Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, Prentiss, Picayune, Hattiesburg, and all points south towards the Gulf Coast.

Isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat is expected to end by 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile/Pensacola handles a few of our southeastern counties. That weather office has highlighted a small region for having a higher risk for severe weather, including tornadoes. That graphic shows the highlighted area.

We’ll also have the potential for more flooding rainfall Saturday. Things look to finally start drying out some Sunday into Monday.

North Mississippi

Rain likely throughout the day with storms possible in the morning. Temperatures will fall to around 48 degrees by evening. Cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower or two. Low of 40.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms in the morning, then a shower or two in the afternoon. A storm could be strong to severe, especially in eastern communities. High of 65. Cloudy overnight with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Showers are likely with a few thunderstorms. A storm or two could be severe. High of 70. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms with a storm or two strong to severe. High of 73. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of 47.