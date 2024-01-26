Mississippi woman facing domestic violence charge

Published 8:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence this week.

According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Cody Horn and Ridge Lawson responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 8500.

“Deputies were familiar with the residence, due to responding to prior calls,” a statement from the department reads.

Allyshia Carol Reed, 25, was arrested and charged due to the victim’s injuries.

Justice Court Judge Criag Bishop set bond at $50,000.00. The case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

