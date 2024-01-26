New Mississippi alligator spring hunt will give hunters another shot at bagging gators in 2024 Published 3:02 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Mississippi alligator hunters will have a new opportunity to bag a gator in 2024.

For a second year, a spring alligator hunt will be offered in Pelahatchie Bay on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Unlike the traditional alligator hunts in the fall, the spring hunt targets adult alligators, particularly female gators, during the time of year when breeding activity is taking place and vegetation hasn’t fully grown.

MDWFP Alligator Program coordinator Andrew Arnett announced the spring hunt during this week’s Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks meeting.

The hunts will be May 3-6 and May 10-13.

Twelve hunters will be drawn for each weekend for a total of 24. Each permitted hunter may take two alligators over 6 feet long.

Last year’s special season generated 1,669 applicants for the draw hunt.

Of those entries, 718 applicants were qualified and only 24 parties were drawn. Of the 24 permits, 21 permit holders harvested alligators of the 48 alligators which could have been taken, Arnett said.

Arnett said the largest alligator caught out of Pelahatchie Bay during the special 2023 season was 12 feet and three inches long.