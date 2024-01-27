A stolen ‘Vette, drugs, and cash recovered in multi-state investigation Published 8:13 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

A Mississippi sheriff’s office and a Louisiana police department joined together in an operation that resulted in multiple arrest, the recovery of a stolen Corvette, and confiscation of drugs and cash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group and the Vidalia (Louisiana) Police Department conducted a joint investigation that has led to the seizure of two stolen vehicles, more than 270 grams of cocaine, more than a pound and half of marijuana and $5,348 in cash.

The investigation began when the Vidalia Police Department on Jan. 17 arrested Sanchez Gray for possession of a stolen vehicle when he was stopped by police in Vidalia.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group then executed a search warrant at Sanchez’s residence at 526 Park Place in Natchez where they seized a small amount of marijuana and $5,348 in cash.

Agents with the ACSO Special Operations Group continued to investigate and executed a search warrant on a 2017 Corvette Z06 that was parked in a field on Old Meadville Road. Agents were able to confirm the Corvette was stolen from Grapevine, Texas, and recovered approximately 270 grams of cocaine, more than a pound of marijuana, and miscellaneous paperwork from inside the vehicle.

On Jan. 26, ACSO agents arrested Jersha Brown, 24, and Sanchez Gray, 32, both of 526 Park Place, Natchez, for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance to wit cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

Authorities are seeking a third suspect, Dionntae Dishta, 24, of 355 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, La.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Dishta has been entered into NCIC — the National Crime Information Center — and is currently on parole in Louisiana.

“These arrests were possible because of the relationship that we have with surrounding agencies and the support from local businesses, which enabled us to recover this vehicle without any damage to it,” Patten said.