Mississippi man, woman arrested on charges related to child abuse
Published 8:15 am Saturday, January 27, 2024
A Mississippi man and woman have been arrested on charges involving child abuse.
Henry Johnson, 47, and Tanisha Lewis,29, both of Oxford, were arrested Sunday after police responded to a child abuse report made by a local business.
Johnson was charged with felony child abuse. Lewis was arrested with accessory after the fact.
Johnson was issued a $25,000 bond, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Lewis was issued a $10,000 bond.