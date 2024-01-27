Mississippi man, woman arrested on charges related to child abuse Published 8:15 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

A Mississippi man and woman have been arrested on charges involving child abuse.

Henry Johnson, 47, and Tanisha Lewis,29, both of Oxford, were arrested Sunday after police responded to a child abuse report made by a local business.

Johnson was charged with felony child abuse. Lewis was arrested with accessory after the fact.

Johnson was issued a $25,000 bond, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Lewis was issued a $10,000 bond.