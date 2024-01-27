Mississippi Skies: It’s time to break out the blankets again as freezing weather returns Published 9:00 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

The rain is finally clearing out, but the front will leave another gift for the northern half of the state: A return to freezing temperatures.

We’ll still have plenty of clouds for northern and central Mississippi, but the southern region will begin clearing out. We should have mostly sunshine along the Gulf Coast.

We’ll also be chilly Sunday with highs ranging from the 40s to the 50s.

North Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 45. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 30.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 49. Cloudy in the evening, then gradually clearing overnight. Low of 32.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny. Breezy with a high of 52. Clear overnight with a low of 35.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 59. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 38.