Shooting at Mississippi Sam’s Club has police looking for suspect Published 6:52 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Police are searching for a suspect who shot into a Mississippi Sam’s Club store Thursday evening.

Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi posted about the incident on social media.

Tupelo police are seeking assistance in locating the person responsible for the attempted armed robbery of the Sam’s Club on North Gloster Street after the suspect fired through the exit doors of the store, made entry into the store and then proceeded to fire multiple rounds into a nearby jewelry display.

The incident happened at approximately 9:23 p.m. Thursday, when the store was closed but still occupied with employees.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a masked individual wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, armed with a hammer and black handgun, fired rounds through the exit doors of the closed business.

The suspect then made entry into the business and proceeded to fire multiple rounds into a nearby jewelry display.

The suspect then fled the scene in a black or dark gray four door car.

“Thankfully, no employees in the store were harmed during this incident,” police said on social media. “Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000.00 for a tip that leads to an arrest.”

