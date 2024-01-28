1 dead, 1 wounded in Mississippi shooting Published 8:50 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

One man was killed, and another was wounded when a midnight fight turned deadly in a Mississippi city Sunday.

Police received a call at approximately 12:03 a.m. Sunday that a fight was in progress at 139 East Chippewa St. in Brookhaven. It was immediately followed by a report of one person down, Police Chief Kenneth Collins said.

Officers arrived to find one man deceased from gunshot wounds and another man had been shot and taken by private vehicle to Southwest Mississippi Medical Center in McComb.

Collins identified the deceased as 46-year-old Carlos Smith and the wounded man as Craig Dunbar.

“We have a few suspects, and we ask the people who witnessed this to please help us bring this case to justice,” said Collins.

“We all kept looking over our shoulders for Assistant Chief [Clint] Earls to pull up, because he’s an important part of our team,” the chief said. “It’s hard when God gives you shepherds to help protect His flock and men do not respect that decision.”

“Thank you to Mr. [Milton] West. The last time we spoke, you were right. I’d like to thank the DA’s office for their offer of help, and I’d like to thank the call center and sheriff’s office for their help,” Collins said.

Anyone with information on the continuing investigation is asked to call 601-833-2424 or 9-1-1.