Mississippi men rescued after boat capsized in swift water Published 7:59 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

Emergency responders rescued three men after their boat capsized in switch water Sunday.

According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management office, dispatch received a call about 9:20 a.m.

Three men were near a paper mill in the Pearl River. They were found clinging to a log jam and trees.

Besides the emergency management office, the men were assisted by the Monticello Fire Department; Laurence County Fire Rescue; Lifeguard Ambulance; Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks; and River Reid.

“Thanks to all agencies involved these men get to go home, a statement from the emergency management office reads. “I would like to thank Donnie Weeks, Will Boyd, and Brett King for getting our boat in the water in such a short time.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to this call, it could have ended in such a different way. Thank you, Lawrence County dispatch, for a great job.”