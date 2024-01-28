Mississippi men rescued after boat capsized in swift water

Published 7:59 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Emergency responders rescued three men after their boat capsized in switch water Sunday.

According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management office, dispatch received a call about 9:20 a.m.

Three men were near a paper mill in the Pearl River. They were found clinging to a log jam and trees.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Besides the emergency management office, the men were assisted by the Monticello Fire Department; Laurence County Fire Rescue; Lifeguard Ambulance; Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks; and River Reid.

“Thanks to all agencies involved these men get to go home, a statement from the emergency management office reads. “I would like to thank Donnie Weeks, Will Boyd, and Brett King for getting our boat in the water in such a short time.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to this call, it could have ended in such a different way. Thank you, Lawrence County dispatch, for a great job.”

More News

Mississippi program helping national communities learn more about their land

Mississippi Skies: It’s time to break out the blankets again as freezing weather returns

A stolen ‘Vette, drugs, and cash recovered in multi-state investigation

Mississippi man, woman arrested on charges related to child abuse

Print Article