Mississippi Skies: Some of us will have plenty of cloudy weather Monday. How long will it last? Published 8:41 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

As our weather pattern changes, we’ll see a high pressure taking control of our forecast for a few days.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine by the end of the day Monday with cool temperatures and a slight breeze. We’ll again be in the 30s Monday night, but we should stay right at or above the freezing mark.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, then we’ll cool down a few degrees midweek.

Our next chance for rain comes over the weekend.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 49. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 35.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny. High of 54. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 33.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny, then becoming sunny. High of 56. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 34.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high 61. Clear overnight with a low of 36.