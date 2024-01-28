Mississippi Skies: Some of us will have plenty of cloudy weather Monday. How long will it last?

Published 8:41 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

As our weather pattern changes, we’ll see a high pressure taking control of our forecast for a few days.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine by the end of the day Monday with cool temperatures and a slight breeze. We’ll again be in the 30s Monday night, but we should stay right at or above the freezing mark.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, then we’ll cool down a few degrees midweek.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Our next chance for rain comes over the weekend.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 49. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 35.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny. High of 54. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 33.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny, then becoming sunny. High of 56. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 34.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high 61. Clear overnight with a low of 36.

More News

Mississippi men rescued after boat capsized in swift water

Mississippi program helping national communities learn more about their land

Mississippi Skies: It’s time to break out the blankets again as freezing weather returns

A stolen ‘Vette, drugs, and cash recovered in multi-state investigation

Print Article