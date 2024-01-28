Mississippi suspect shot after leading pursuit, firing at officers

Published 8:44 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Mississippi State Capitol Police Officer that occurred Sunday.

According to a statement from MBI, at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Porter Street and University Boulevard, Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver then allegedly led the officers on a brief pursuit before getting out of his vehicle on Winter Street.

The subject reportedly exited the vehicle with a weapon and the officers at the scene exchanged gunfire with the subject. The subject received injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras and the footage is being preserved. The investigation is ongoing, and any information is subject to change.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

