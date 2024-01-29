Mississippi Skies: Dangerous fog to impact Mississippi’s weather Tuesday Published 10:25 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Although we’re in the beginning of a gorgeous stretch of sunshine, visibility on Mississippi’s highways could be an issue early Tuesday morning as dense fog is possible for many of us. Some of us could even have some freezing fog.

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued this statement:

“Patchy dense fog is possible through early Tuesday morning, mainly along and east of a line from Greenville to Yazoo City to Brookhaven. Visibility in these areas could periodically be reduced to one half to one quarter of a mile. In addition, some localized areas of freezing fog can’t be ruled out, especially in eastern Mississippi. If driving through dense fog, please reduce your speed and use your low beam headlights.”

For the rest of the week, we’ll continue to have plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. If you’re planning on heading to a Mardi Gras parade or other festivities this weekend, be sure to watch the forecast. Models are showing the potential for some storms and heaving rain this weekend with some of the storms possibly arriving by Saturday.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 62. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 33.

Central Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 65. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 36.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 66. Windy, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear overnight with a low of 40.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 64. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 46.