Mississippi woman walking on highway killed Sunday evening Published 9:59 am Monday, January 29, 2024

A Mississippi woman was killed after being hit by a car while walking along the highway.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Kayla Kelly, 36, of Seminary, was hit by a car while walking on U.S. 49 in Forrest County.

The crash reportedly happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kelly was reportedly walking south along the highway when she was hit by a 2018 GMC Sierra also traveling south on the highway. The Sierra was being driven by Margaret Scott, 63, also of Seminary.

Kelly suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.