Mississippi woman walking on highway killed Sunday evening

Published 9:59 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was killed after being hit by a car while walking along the highway.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Kayla Kelly, 36, of Seminary, was hit by a car while walking on U.S. 49 in Forrest County.

The crash reportedly happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Kelly was reportedly walking south along the highway when she was hit by a 2018 GMC Sierra also traveling south on the highway. The Sierra was being driven by Margaret Scott, 63, also of Seminary.

Kelly suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

More News

Two people taken in for questioning after baby found bundled behind Mississippi dumpster

Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s could be open just in time for Christmas shopping, months before expected opening

1 dead, 1 wounded in Mississippi shooting

Mississippi dam monitored for potential breach; threat level increased

Print Article