Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s could be open just in time for Christmas shopping, months before expected opening Published 5:46 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Drivers could get their first taste of Mississippi Beaver nuggets and brisket sandwiches before the end of 2024. In fact, the opening of Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s Travel Center might be open just in time for the fans of the super convenience store to buy T-shirts and other items emblazoned with the now-famous Buc-ee the Beaver logo for Christmas gifts.

Gulf Coast officials say construction on the 74,000-square-foot mega-store being built on Interstate 10 near Gulfport could be completed before December, months before the project’s original Spring 2025 estimate.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission Bill Lavers said officials with Buc-ee’s have indicated that Thanksgiving is not official but a target the company is working toward.

Intersection work in a nearby interstate bridge should be complete in October, officials said.

When completed the $50 million project will have 120 fueling spots and multiple electric-vehicle charging stations.

The new store will add approximately 200 jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast workforce, jobs with starting pay well above the minimum wage, along with full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

At least 200 full-time jobs will be filled later this year, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, along with full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.