Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s could be open just in time for Christmas shopping, months before expected opening

Published 5:46 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Drivers could get their first taste of Mississippi Beaver nuggets and brisket sandwiches before the end of 2024. In fact, the opening of Mississippi’s first-ever Buc-ee’s Travel Center might be open just in time for the fans of the super convenience store to buy T-shirts and other items emblazoned with the now-famous Buc-ee the Beaver logo for Christmas gifts.

Gulf Coast officials say construction on the 74,000-square-foot mega-store being built on Interstate 10 near Gulfport could be completed before December, months before the project’s original Spring 2025 estimate.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission Bill Lavers said officials with Buc-ee’s have indicated that Thanksgiving is not official but a target the company is working toward.

Intersection work in a nearby interstate bridge should be complete in October, officials said.

When completed the $50 million project will have 120 fueling spots and multiple electric-vehicle charging stations.

The new store will add approximately 200 jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast workforce, jobs with starting pay well above the minimum wage, along with full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

