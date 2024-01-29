Two people taken in for questioning after baby found bundled behind Mississippi dumpster Published 6:15 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Officials say two people have been taken into custody for questioning after a newborn girl was found behind a Mississippi dumpster last week.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media about the case involving the abandoned child but did not provide any names of the people being questioned.

The two people were taken into custody on Friday.

The baby was found bundled in several blankets in a car seat Wednesday behind dumpsters at the mobile home park about 35 miles southeast of Memphis in Marshall County.

The baby was taken to a hospital and was in good condition, authorities said Friday.