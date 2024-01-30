Argument in car leads to crash, pedestrian death, manslaughter charges in Mississippi city Published 9:58 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Two Mississippi men have been charged with manslaughter after their argument led to a vehicle crash and a person’s death.

On Jan. 29, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 24-year-old Bryan Flores Otiz and 26-year-old Wandaliz Rosario of Gulfport and charged them both with one count of manslaughter.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to an overturned vehicle on the beach adjacent to Highway 90 at Pratt Avenue. Upon arrival, it was discovered the vehicle, driven by Ortiz, exited the highway, striking a pedestrian, later identified as 25-year-old D’ante Terrel Burks of Gulfport, on the boardwalk. Burks was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, it was learned that Ortiz and Rosario were engaged in a physical altercation inside of the vehicle, which caused Ortiz to lose control, striking and killing Burks.

Both Ortiz and Rosario were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility to be held in lieu of their $200,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.