Greyhound bus collision kills one, injures passengers from Mississippi, Alabama among other states

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By The Associated Press

A Greyhound bus and a car collided on a northern Alabama road, killing a man and injuring the bus driver and eight bus passengers, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Sidney C. Benson, 23, of Ardmore, Alabama, was killed in the wreck. Authorities said the bus struck Benson’s SUV. The bus then left the road and overturned.

The bus driver and eight passengers — from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina — were injured and taken to hospitals. Six of the passengers had been released from the hospital by Tuesday, Greyhound said in a statement.

The accident happened on Pinedale Road, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southeast of Ardmore. The bus was traveling from Tallahassee, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, the company said.

