Mississippi driver arrested after striking, killing woman pedestrian. Police say he was driving recklessly, left scene. Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A Mississippi man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he was driving recklessly when he struck and killed a woman with his car Monday night.

WLBT News reports that Kiki Hawkins, 28, of Jackson, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. on on Siwell Road in Byram.

Corey L. Laird, 37, also of Jackson, is accused of hitting Hawkins with his car and then leaving the scene of the accident. Laird reportedly returned to the scene with a family member.

Laird has been charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and reckless driving.

Lab results from Laird’s blood alcohol levels are pending.