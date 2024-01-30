Mississippi man arrested for enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A Brookhaven man has been arrested and charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

A search warrant was served Monday afternoon on Mark Joseph Holmes, of 535 West Monticello St.

District Attorney W. Brendon Adams announced the arrest of the 49-year-old for receiving child pornography. A joint investigation with the AG’s Office resulted in the execution of the warrant Monday, Jan. 29. Officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation executed the search.

The DA’s Office recently joined the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. DA Investigator Max Adams has completed specialized training in the investigation of child exploitation crimes, utilizing technology available only to law enforcement.

“We look forward to this partnership as we continue the fight to keep our children safe from online predators,” Adams said.

Further details are unavailable for this ongoing investigation. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information involving child exploitation or any other crime is encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement agency.