Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison being found with more than 4,000 pills containing fentanyl

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute over 4,000 pills containing fentanyl.

Raushaud Ladarius Davis, 28, of Biloxi was sentenced in U.S. District in Gulfport.

According to court records, On June 2, 2023, Davis was pulled over for a traffic violation in Harrison County, Mississippi. Officers searched the vehicle and found over 4000 pills which tested positive for fentanyl.

Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 21, 2023. He pled guilty on October 4, 2023, to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steve Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.