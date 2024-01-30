Mississippi Skies: About those upcoming plans… plenty of rainy weather is on the way! Published 9:54 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Wednesday will be somewhat cooler with some of us returning to sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday night.

We’ll have plenty of gentle breezes and clear skies Wednesday, but the northern half of the state should get ready for a cold night with temperatures at or below 32 degrees. The southern half will be cool, but will remain in the mid-30s to upper-30s.

As shown on the graphic, we’ve got another moist period returning. Models show several inches of rain are possible this weekend, beginning Saturday. Anyone with outdoor plans should definitely check with organizers before making final plans.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 54. Wednesday night, plenty of fog. Mostly clear with a low of 30.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 56. Fog overnight with mostly clear skies. Low of 32.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 62. Increasing clouds with a low of 36.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 66. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 39.