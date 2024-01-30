Mississippi theft case leads police to multiple reports of crime across the state Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A case that began with a stolen golf cart from a Mississippi subdivision in October may have led police to solve similar crimes in multiple cities across the state.

On October 24, 2023, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to Reunion subdivision regarding a stolen golf cart that was missing from a resident’s home.

Shortly after searching the area, the golf cart was located abandoned at a residence a few miles away. While recovering the golf cart, officers received two more reports of a stolen 2018 F-150 truck and a 2022 EZ-GO golf cart from separate residences in the Reunion subdivision. Later that same day, through investigation, it was determined that the stolen items were possibly in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Moss Point Police Department officers located the stolen items in their jurisdiction, parked in a hotel parking lot. The stolen items were recovered and brought back to the rightful owners by Madison PD investigators as the investigation continued.

After several weeks of using numerous investigative resources, Madison PD investigators gathered enough evidence to identify two suspects identified as George Nick Zavros, age 41, of Irvington, Al., and Lou William Vallas, age 46, of Mobile, Al.

Investigators collaborated with the U.S. Probation Office in Mobile, as well as the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and were able to take Vallas into custody on January 19, 2024. Vallas was then extradited back to Madison where he was booked into the Madison County Detention Center under the charges of Auto Theft and Grand Larceny.

Contact was made with Zavros who agreed to turn himself in on January 25, 2024. He was also charged with Auto Theft and Grand Larceny. Once he surrendered, he was given a $45,000 bond and released after posting bond.

While conducting the investigation, evidence also led investigators to determine that Vallas was possibly involved in numerous other golf cart thefts in Gluckstadt. This information was passed on to investigators at the Gluckstadt Police Department who have issued warrants for Vallas’ arrest as well.

The Madison Police Department would like to thank the Moss Point Police Department, the U. S. Probation Office – Mobile, and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.