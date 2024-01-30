One dead, 7 injured in multiple shootings over three days in Mississippi small town

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

One Mississippi town is reeling after eight people have been shot — one fatally — since Saturday.

Police in Greneda report that one person was killed and three others were injured Saturday morning after four separate shootings in four different locations.

Two days later four more people were shot in Grenade Monday evening in what is being described as a shootout.

Police report that the shootout occurred between Pearl and Lynch streets shortly before 8 p.m.

All of the shootings are under investigation by the Grenada Police Department.

