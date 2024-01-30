Pedestrian outside busy Mississippi shopping area killed after being hit by car

Published 5:42 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A pedestrian outside a busy Mississippi restaurant and shopping area was struck and killed while trying to cross the road Monday evening.

Siwell Road in Byram, a busy four-lane highway bordered by fast-rood restaurants and strip shopping centers, was blocked Monday evening shortly after 10 p.m. as police worked the scene.

Byram officials report that a pedestrian trying to cross the highway was killed after they were hit by a vehicle outside of Newk’s restaurant, near Walmart.

The driver who struck the pedestrian reportedly left the scene and then returned, according to police who interviewed the driver.

The name of the victim has not be released.

