Police: Innocent driver killed when caught in crossfire of shootout between two other cars Published 6:24 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Officials say a man who was killed while driving down a Jackson street was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire while people inside two other vehicles were shooting at each other Monday night,

Jackson police are investigating the shooting that occurred on State Street and New Cedars of Lebanon Street in the Capital City shortly at 5 p.m.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade spoke about the incident on camera with a WAPT news reporter in Jackson,

“They aren’t hitting each other, but they’re hitting all these innocent people’s cars that had nothing to do with it, and hit this man and cost him his life,” Wade said.

Police report that Anthony Davis lost control of his vehicle after being hit by a stray bullet.

Officials believe one of the suspects was driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300, and the other was driving a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata.