Drivers headed north out of Mississippi can expect detours from closure of interstate bridge over Mississippi River Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Drivers headed north out of Mississippi on Interstate 55 should expect detours and delays when Tennessee officials close the bridge across the Mississippi River for repairs.

The Tennessee Department of Tennessee posted on social media about the closure of the I-55 bridge starting this weekend.

Crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange. This will include repair work on the I-55 bridge and removal of overhead sign structures. All work is weather-dependent.

The bridge will be closed on the following dates: From 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

This includes I-55 southbound at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas, I-55 northbound at South Parkway in Tennessee, the I-55 southbound ramp, and Crump Boulevard traveling westbound.