Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly killed wife, then waited to report crime the following day Published 6:21 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his wife and then waited until the next day to report the crime.

Canton Police arrested Myles Johnson, 53, and charged him with murder.

Officials say officers received a call shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, from Johnson reporting that his wife had been shot.

When officers arrived at the house on East Fulton Street they found Kristie Johnson, 53, deceased, lying on a bed. Investigators determined that Kristie Johnson had been shot once.

Myles Johnson reportedly told investigators that he got in a fight with his wife the day before, on Monday, Jan, 29.

Officers believe the shooting happened then,

Myles Johnson has been booked into the Madison County Jail.