Mississippi man facing elderly abuse, other felony charges after brief escape following pursuit Published 9:53 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges after leading officers on a multi-county pursuit and escape.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Calvin DeShawn Lewis, 39, of Columbia, led officers on a pursuit into Lamar County. After crashing his car, he was able to escape before being apprehended.

“After losing control of his vehicle on Highway 98 in the Bellevue community just west of Cole Road, Lewis fled into a wooded area,” a statement from CPD reads.

Lewis has been charged with elderly abuse and burglary.

“Additional charges will be brought against him for his reckless actions today,” the statement adds.

Chief Michael Kelly expressed his gratitude to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their assistance.