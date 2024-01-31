Mississippi residents warned about scammers posing as sheriff

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff issued a warning to residents of a recent phone scam.

Officials with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department report that several residents have received calls from scammers posing as Sheriff Thomas Tuggle II, claiming that the resident has an outstanding arrest warrant the the caller needs “to take care of.”

DCSD officials told residents not to give money to callers posing as the sheriff.

“We would like to remind everyone that we will never call and ask for personal information or a payment of any kind over the phone,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “Please do not fall for this. Hang up.”

The department asked anyone who have received these calls to contact the DCSD’s non-emergency line at 662-469-8027.

