Mississippi Skies: Cloudy skies return as warmer weather arrives

Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Thursday will be pleasant across the state with the upper 50s in the north to around 60 in the south.

We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds for most of us, but cloudy skies will return Thursday night. That will also help keep temperatures warmer than Wednesday night. We will all stay above freezing overnight.

We’re still expecting the possibility of several inches of rain in some communities this weekend.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 60. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 39.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 61. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 40.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 62. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of 40.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 62. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 42.

